Bargarh: A member of the CPI(M) Maoist, outfit was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Bargarh district Friday, police said. The incident took place in a reserve forest near Bhanjagunda in Padampur area of the district, Odisha DGP Abhay told reporters.

Red rebels opened fire on a team of police and SOG personnel during a combing operation in the forest and one member of the banned organisation was killed in the ensuing gun-battle, Abhay said.

An AK-47 rifle and three magazines were seized from the spot but the identity of the slain Maoist is yet to be ascertained, the top police officer added.

“Usually senior Maoist cadres are generally given AK-47 rifles. So are assuming that the deceased can be a senior cadre. Effort is on to establish his identity,” the DGP said.

“I once again urge all the Maoists to shun violence and return to the main stream. I appeal them to join various rehabilitation schemes of the state government,” the Odisha Police chief added.

PNN