Malkangiri: A Maoist was killed and a policeman was injured during a gunfight between security forces and red rebels in Jineliguda forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, police said Thursday.

The exchange of fire took place Wednesday night as the police personnel launched an operation to stop the inflow of Maoists to Odisha through the forest in Malkangiri district, a senior officer said.

Two Maoists were also arrested during the operation, he said.

The injured policeman, identified as Damaru Badanaik, has been admitted to Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital, he said.

The deceased Maoist is yet to be identified, the officer said.

“The exchange of fire continued for two hours. Later, the police have launched a combing operation in the area,” he added.

