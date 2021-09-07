Paralakhemundi: Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda was produced in a local court here Tuesday for hearing in three violence-related cases before his arrest. Sabyasachi Panda was brought under tight security and produced in the court of district and sessions judge in this town. The judge was scheduled to record the statement of witnesses in cases related to landmine explosion at Jhiliki village in Gajapati district, 2012 Bhaliaguda encounter and the encounter in Mukhi jungle.

However, Panda was taken back to prison after the witnesses failed to appear in the court, his lawyer Swaroop Pal said. The judge will record Wednesday, statements of the witnesses in other cases for which the police have to again produce Sabysachi in the court.