Nilagiri: A Maoist poster surfaced at Nilagiri College in Balasore district Tuesday, leaving the students in a tizzy.

In the poster, Maoists have demanded cancellation of the students’ elections and for providing a proper educational atmosphere in the campus. The poster has also warned teachers and lecturers from getting involved in student politics or else face dire consequences.

Nilagiri police, on being informed, reached the college and launched an investigation.

It should be mentioned here that last year, the elections to the students’ body was postponed as home-made bombs were hurled indiscriminately. It created a huge panic among the students and the college authorities had to call off the polls.