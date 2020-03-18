Malkangiri: A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2,00,000 on his head for his alleged involvement in the killing of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, surrendered before the police Wednesday in this district.

Apart from Samba Khara alias Randev (27), seven militias of the banned outfit also surrendered, a senior police officer informed.

Khara, who joined the banned outfit in February 2017, got disillusioned with the violent path of Naxalism informed Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari.

Khara, a resident of Luchhapani in Papermetla police station area in the district, was part of the outfit’s Andhra-Odisha Border special zonal committee of the Maoists, the SP said. He is suspected to be involved in at least nine offences including the killing of MLA KS Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma in Dungriguda mandal of Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam, May 8, 2018, Khilari said.

Khara will be given monetary assistance as per the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme’ of the Odisha government to build a house, study and get trained in a trade or vocation of his choice, stated Khilari.

PNN & Agencies