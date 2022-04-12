Malkangiri: Maoist Vantala Raju (32) alias Sagar carrying a cash reward of rupees 1,00,000 on his head and wanted in several criminal cases surrendered Monday before the police in this district officials said. Vantala Raju surrendered before the Superintendent of Police (SP) Malkangiri, Nitesh Wadhwani

According to the police, Raju joined the CPI (Maoist) in 2016. He was working under the AOBSZC (Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee).

Addressing a press conference, Wadhwani said Raju laid down arms after being influenced by the good work done by the Odisha government in the remote areas of Malkangiri district in the last one or two years.

“This surrender is a big success for the Odisha government, Odisha police, and the BSF,” said SK Sinha, DIG, BSF.