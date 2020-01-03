Daringbadi: Maoists shot dead a villager, suspecting him to be a police informer at Budrumaha village of Latingia panchayat under K Nuagaon police limits in Kandhamal in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan Digal, a resident of Mardol village of Rebingia panchayat. The Maoists also left some posters besides the blood-soaked body.

The superscription in the posters indicated that the red rebels belonged to the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Maoists.

Sources said that Ranjan had been apprehending a threat to his life. Hence he had been staying with his family at his in-laws’ house in Budrumaha village for the last one year. Ranjan’s wife, Minakshi is an Anganwadi worker in the same village.

The attack happened when Ranjan, his wife, two children and his mother-in-law were fast asleep. Close to 15 armed Maoists knocked on door calling Ranjan’s name. When it was not opened they broke the door open and entered the house. They found Ranjan hiding in one corner and shot him from point blank range killing him on the spot.

Before leaving the ultras dragged the lifeless body of Ranjan for about 200 metres from the house and left it in front of the village school.

Sources said that the police are yet to arrive at the Budrumaha village. The residents are in panic since the attack.

PNN