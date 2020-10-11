Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Maduri Bhimeswara Rao was stabbed to death allegedly by six members of banned CPI Maoist outfit. The incident took place late Saturday night at Alubaka village in Mulugu district bordering Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Sources said, the six-armed Maoists entered into Rao’s house forcefully and dragged him out. Even though his family members sought forgiveness from the Red Rebels, they stabbed Rao to death using sharp weapons.

Rao was rushed to the local hospital after the Maoists left the village but the attending doctor declared him brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the village Sunday wee hours and seized a letter which was left behind by the Maoists. In the letter, Maoists claimed that Rao was cheating poor farmers of his village by selling pesticides of his company at a higher price.

Notably, Rao owned a pesticide company in the village.

Bhimeswara Rao is survived by his wife and three children.

It should be mentioned here that from last one month police have intensified combing operation due to the spate of recent Maoist activities in Asifabad and Khammam districts.

PNN