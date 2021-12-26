Berhampur: Amid ongoing face-off between Tapaswini Dash (Dimple) and Dr Sumit Sahu, the woman has appealed the man to accept her as wife through a video message which went viral Sunday.

Marital discord between the couple has been taking twists with each passing day. In the video, the woman pleaded Sumit to allow her to live in his paternal house at Brahmanagar of Berhampur.

“When I married Sumit, I thought we will lead a happy and prosperous life, but everything went wrong. I feel heartbroken when I realise that the person I had believed and married is on the verge of destroying my life,” Tapaswini said in the video.

“I was a simple girl. Was my faith in him wrong? And if having faith in someone is wrong, no one will believe anyone from now on. I have been living on the veranda of his (Sumit’s) house. But, no one wants me to even stay on the veranda and they are threatening me and even have lodged false cases against me. My husband has also refused to stay with me,” the woman said.

“I truly love Sumit and do not want to malign him in any way. I want my husband back and want to live with him. I have nothing left with me. I have not changed and I am still the same girl he loved earlier. Please, take me back Sumit before I decide to end my life. I have been suffering from immense agony,” Tapaswini said in her video message to Sumit.

It is pertinent to mention, the marital discord between Tapaswini and Sumit took a new turn Saturday as the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Baidyanathpur police in connection with barging of some local women including neighbours into Sumit’s house December 20.

The human rights body’s intervention came close on the heels of an appeal filed with the Commission by Sumit’s father Pramod Kumar Sahu and another person whose identity has not been known yet.

“There is a marital discord between son of the petitioner and his wife Tapaswini for which proceedings are pending before the competent courts. Such marital discord has taken an ugly turn where the petitioner and his family is allegedly under wrongful confinement and have been subjected to criminal intimidation and insult inside their own house,” the Commission mentioned in its order to the police.

The petitioner (Sumit’s father) has lodged an FIR through online mode in connection with barging into his house before Baidyanathpur police in Berhampur city December 20, the OHRC order further stated.

OHRC is not concerned about the marital discord which is presently sub-judice. Its concern is rather about alleged wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation to senior citizens like the petitioner and the police inaction on an FIR lodged before it, the OHRC order said.

“During pendency of the proceeding and submission of the reports, the IIC of Baidyanathpur police station in Berhampur is hereby called upon to ensure that the rights of the senior citizens are not infringed in any manner and they are not subjected to any kind of intimidations, whatsoever,” the state human rights body emphasised in its order.

It is pertinent to mention, several local women supporting Tapaswini and to give her entry earlier barged into Sumit’s house located in Brahmanagar area of Berhampur by breaking open its main gate.

Later, Tapaswini reached up to the veranda, but could not enter inside the main building. She was staging sit-in in front of it for several days.

PNN