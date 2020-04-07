New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat Markaz’s chief Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, said to be absconding, is in quarantine and will come out in 8-9 days, according to an advocate representing the organisation.

Muhammad Saad has been accused of violating the lockdown rules and organising a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, which has been linked to more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Muhammad Saad had reportedly gone into hiding after an FIR was lodged against him. “He is in quarantine. It will take him another 8-9 days to come out. If the investigating officer wants us to join the investigation, we are ready. We will not deter or run away like cowards,” advocate Tauseef Khan said.

Khan said the sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code under which Muhammad Saad had been charged were bailable in nature.

“In the FIR, all the sections are bailable in nature and therefore there is no need to seek anticipatory bail from the court. He will get bail from the police station since the maximum punishment for the offences are under two years,” he said.

IANS