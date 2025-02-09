New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms surged Rs 1,18,151.75 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with firm trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 354.23 points or 0.45 per cent, and the Nifty went up 77.8 points or 0.33 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC faced erosion from their valuation. Together these four firms lost Rs 1.15 lakh crore from their valuation.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 32,639.98 crore to Rs 13,25,090.58 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 31,003.44 crore taking its valuation to Rs 9,56,205.34 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance surged Rs 29,032.08 crore to Rs 5,24,312.82 crore and that of Infosys rallied Rs 21,114.32 crore to Rs 7,90,074.08 crore.

The mcap of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 2,977.12 crore to Rs 17,14,348.66 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up Rs 1,384.81 crore to Rs 8,87,632.56 crore.

However, the valuation of ITC tanked from Rs 39,474.45 crore to Rs 5,39,129.60 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 33,704.89 crore to Rs 5,55,361.14 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India declined Rs 25,926.02 crore to Rs 6,57,789.12 crore and that of TCS dipped Rs 16,064.31 crore to Rs 14,57,854.09 crore.

Reliance Industries is the most-valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Bajaj Finance.

PTI