Mumbai: Stock markets fell for the second consecutive day Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 852.49 points, as crude oil prices once again breached the USD 100 per barrel mark amid stalled US-Iran negotiations.

Sustained foreign fund outflows, along with a weak trend in Asian and European equities, also unnerved investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 852.49 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 77,664. During the day, it slumped 942.31 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 77,574.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 205.05 points, or 0.84 per cent, to end at 24,173.05.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Electronics were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.89 per cent higher at USD 103.8 per barrel.

“Indian markets extended their losing streak, with the Nifty witnessing back-to-back bearish sessions and correcting over 400 points across the last two trading days. The price action reflects a clear shift in market tone – from resilience to risk aversion -as global uncertainties intensify and domestic triggers fail to provide immediate support,” Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

The primary driver of today’s decline remains the sharp escalation in geopolitical tensions in West Asia, he noted.

“Concerns surrounding disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have significantly dented investor confidence, introducing a fresh layer of uncertainty into global markets. This has directly translated into a spike in crude oil prices. For an import-dependent economy like India, this creates a dual pressure, rising inflation expectations and stress on corporate margins,” Hariprasad said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,078.36 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi ended higher, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index settled lower.

Markets in Europe were quoting lower in mid-session deals.

“Domestic equities witnessed a broad-based decline, as elevated crude prices above USD 100 per barrel, amid the impasse in US-Iran negotiations, continued to weigh on sentiment. The risk-off mood was further intensified by weak global cues, persistent FII outflows, and a depreciating rupee alongside higher US Treasury yields,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

US markets ended higher in overnight trade on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Sensex tanked 756.84 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 78,516.49. The Nifty dropped 198.50 points, or 0.81 per cent, to end at 24,378.10.

PTI