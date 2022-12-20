Mumbai: Equity benchmarks began the trade on a weak note Tuesday after rallying in the previous trade amid a bearish trend in global markets and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 393.68 points to 61,412.51. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 123.1 points to 18,297.35.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Power Grid, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Only Axis Bank traded in the green from the 30-share pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets had ended lower Monday.

The BSE benchmark jumped 468.38 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,806.19 Monday. The Nifty climbed 151.45 points or 0.83 per cent to end at 18,420.45.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to USD 80.20 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 538.10 crore Monday, according to exchange data.