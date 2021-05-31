Angul: A marriage feast organised for over one hundred guests violating Covid-19 guidelines was suspended midway at Gurujang village under Talcher block in Angul district Sunday night.

According to a source, Harihar Lenka, a resident of Gurujang village, had arranged the feast on the occasion of his daughter’s marriage ceremony.

Notably, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra while announcing the lockdown extension to June 17 Sunday had informed that there will be restrictions on the number of guests attending marriage functions and funerals. He had said that only 50 persons will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies.

However, Lenka broke the Covid-19 guidelines and invited more than 100 guests for the programme. District administration officials were tipped off regarding the gathering. They immediately conducted a raid at the venue and broke up the party. People who were eating were also asked to leave the venue immediately.

After giving an earful to Lenka, the officials with the help of the local sarpanch distributed the seized food items among the needy people in Talcher block.

PNN