Jeypore: A man from Nabarangpur district has been arrested by Jeypore Mahila Police on charges of cheating and sexually exploiting a young woman under the pretext of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Mantu Utra, 27, a resident of Bangalaguda village under Khatiguda police limits in Nabarangpur district.

According to police sources, Utra had allegedly lured the woman from the Jeypore area with a false promise of marriage and raped her. However, he later refused to marry her.

After the victim filed a complaint at the Jeypore Mahila Police Station, a case (69/25) was registered and an investigation was launched.

PNN