Bhopal: A 35-year-old woman was abducted, gangraped and brutalized in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred Saturday night when the woman and her husband were returning home on a bike. As the couple reached at a bridge in Manawar town in Dhar district, three unidentified persons started pelting stones at them and forced them to stop.

They overpowered the couple, tied up the man (husband) and snatched their wallet and jewellery. “After that the assailants tore the woman’s clothes and brutalized her. They fled from the spot after committing the crime,” the police said.

Police further said that a passerby noticed the couple crying for help and informed the local police. The police rushed to the spot and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “She has suffered serious injuries in her private parts,” said a police official in Dhar district.

It has been more than two days of the brutal incident, the perpetrators are still on the run. “Several teams of police have been deployed to arrest them (accused). Search operations are being carried out in adjoining district also,” a senior police official told IANS on phone Tuesday.