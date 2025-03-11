Palghar: A 38-year-old married woman in Maharashtra’s Palghar district allegedly kidnapped her three-month-old nephew to convince her lover that the baby was theirs, in a desperate bid to start a new life with him, police said Tuesday.

The woman took the infant from Mandvi in Vasai February 18 under the pretext of an outing but instead fled to Nalanda, Bihar. When the child’s family realised they were missing, they filed a police complaint, leading to an extensive search.

Using technical surveillance and intelligence, police tracked the woman to a house in Bihar’s Suryachak village, near the Jharkhand border. With the help of local authorities, they raided the location and found the woman with the baby, successfully rescuing the infant and reuniting him with his family.

Investigations revealed that the woman, already married with three children, had concealed her past from her lover. To strengthen her deception, she claimed to be pregnant and later kidnapped her nephew, presenting him over a video call as proof of their “child.”

Her plan was to use the baby to establish a new life with her paramour. However, police intervened before she could carry out her scheme further. The woman was arrested and brought back to Mandvi, where further investigations are underway.

PTI