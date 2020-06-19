Bhubaneswar: The last rites of Odia soldier Nanduram Soren who was killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley earlier this week was performed with full military honours at their native place Friday.

The body of Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren (43) was consigned to flames as per Santhali customs at Champauda village in Mayurbhanj district.

Scores of people thronged the nondescript tribal village to pay tributes to the fallen soldier, who was accorded a guard of honour.

Thousands raised slogans such as ‘Nanduram Soren Amar Rahe’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ as they joined Soren’s cortege, which began from Rairangpur town and culminated at the cremation ground in Champauda, seven kilometres away.

Soren’s nephew Kanhu Soren lit the pyre in the presence of his family members and relatives.

State Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi, Lok Sabha MP Biswasara Tudu, Rajya Sabha member Mamata Mohanta and several other distinguished personalities were among those who bid farewell to the fallen soldier.

Soren is survived by his wife Laxmi Soren and three school-going daughters. He had joined the Army’s 16 Bihar Regiment in 1997.

He had last visited his family in January on a 45-day leave and made the final phone call to his wife on June 7, a week before the Galwan Valley clash.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) who was also killed in the same clash was laid to rest at Bearipanga village in Kandhamal district as per Christian rituals and military honours.

The bodies of the two slain soldiers had arrived in Bhubaneswar Thursday evening.

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among a galaxy of dignitaries present at the airport to pay tributes to the jawans.

Patnaik had Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the kin of the two slain jawans.

Soren and Pradhan were among the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a clash with the Chinese Army in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley June 15, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated an already volatile border standoff in the region.

(PNN & Agencies)