New Delhi: Just 10 days after Maruti Suzuki India’s Manesar plant resumed operations, an employee in the unit tested positive for novel coronavirus infection May 22. A company spokesperson said that there may be a possibility of a second case of infection that has just been reported and more information is being sought.

The spokesperson said the last attendance of the concerned employee, who tested positive on May 22, in the plant was on May 15 with normal health, after which his residence area came into a containment zone and he did not join work thereafter.

“The company has informed the district administration. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and is stable. The Company is providing all medical help and assistance to him as per the government guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

The company has also undertaken a contact tracing exercise and advised all employees, who possibly could have come in contact, to stay in home isolation.

According to the spokesperson, there is no impact on the business operations of the company.

According to the automobile major, it has put in place a robust and carefully designed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes well beyond compliance requirement. In addition, there is also a COVID-19 Task Force that closely monitors adherence to the SOP in the company.

Operations at the Manesar plant resumed May 12, after around 40 days of closure with around 2,000 workers on a single shift basis.