New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra reported Wednesday rise in their domestic sales in December, even as Hyundai and Toyota posted negative growth.

Beating the year-end blues Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic sales were at 1,24,375 units in December as against 1,21,479 units in the same month a year ago, registering a growth of 2.4 per cent.

The company said its compact segment comprising New WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire recorded sales of 65,673 units last month as compared to 51,346 units in December 2018, a growth of 27.9 per cent. Sales of utility vehicles also grew by 17.7 per cent, but the sale of the mini segment dropped by 13.6 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra also posted domestic sales of 37,081 units in December as compared to 36,690 units in the same month previous year, up one per cent.

Hyundai said its domestic sales were at 37,953 units in December 2019 as compared to 42,093 units in the same month previous year, down 9.8 per cent.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s domestic sales in December 2019 stood at 6,544 units as compared to 11,836 units in the same month in 2018, down 45 per cent.

PTI