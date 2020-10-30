Bhubaneswar: As a comfortable driving car Maruti Suzuki needs no introduction in India. It is one of the most favourite vehicles manufactured in India. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, formerly known as Maruti Udyog Limited, has launched a variety of models. All the models have gone down well with customers.

All of you might have noticed ‘LXI’, ‘VXI’, ‘ZXI’ etc. symbols at the rear side of the cars of this company. But do you know what they mean?

Let’s delve deeper to understand the meanings of these abbreviations.

The automaker uses ‘L’, ‘V’ and ‘Z’ capital letters to designate the trim levels of the cars. And, while ‘XI’ denotes ‘petrol’ engine, ‘DI’ indicates it’s a ‘diesel’ car.

‘LXI’ means it is a lower variant petrol car. If you find ‘VXI’ on a car, you have to understand that it is a middle variant with two to three features. And a car having the ‘ZXI’ symbol indicates the vehicle has high-end features.

The same goes for ‘LDI’, ‘VDI’ and ‘ZDI’.

PNN