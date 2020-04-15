Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta announced Wednesday that she will be producing non-surgical masks. It will be her contribution in the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mumbai-based designer owns the label ‘House of Masaba’ which has come to a halt amid lockdown. The ‘House of Masaba’ has launched the self-explanatory initiative ‘Maskaba’.

“We thought to do our bit by donating something that is the need of the hour – non-surgical masks. These masks are being produced at a production facility with three workers who are being completely taken care of,” Masaba wrote on Instagram.

“The fabric which was meant for garments is being used to produce non-surgical masks for donation. The masks are washable and reusable,” added Masaba.

The designer said we all are in the fight against coronavirus together.

“… and my hope is to keep my chin up by doing something for the country that promotes safety especially in times like these,” Masaba said.

Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and legendary West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. Both decided to have a baby out of wedlock and Masaba was born. It was in the early 1990s that news of Neena Gupta’s pregnancy first made the headlines. Later on Vivian Richards acknowledged that he is the father of Masaba. The West Indian even now frequently visits this city to catch up with his daughter and Neena.

Fashion designer Anita Dongre is also producing masks to contribute in India’s fight against the deadly virus.

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 377. The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 11,439 till 930am Wednesday.

Agencies