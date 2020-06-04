Chhatrapur: Ganjam police has collected fines to the tune of Rs 41,600 from mask rule violators in the district.

The fine was collected under different police station limits within past 24 hours, a source in the police said.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai has directed the IICs of all police stations in Ganjam police district to strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines that mandate face masks and social distancing in public places. The violators need to be dealt with as given under The Epidemic Diseases Act, he added.

Ganjam police will file cases against wrongdoers, seize the vehicles and arrest violators of COVID-19 norms.

