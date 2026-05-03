Phulbani: A 26-year-old guest lecturer at a government autonomous college in Phulbani was found dead in her rented accommodation, with police yet to determine the cause of death.

The deceased, identified as Tejaswini Padhi of Sriramnagar in Ganjam district, was a guest faculty member in the Home Science department at Government Autonomous College, Phulbani. Police recovered her decomposed body Saturday from a rented house in the Madikunda area in the presence of her family members.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination at the district headquarters hospital and later handed over to the family. Investigators said preliminary findings suggest suicide, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Padhi was described by colleagues as friendly and cheerful, with no known disputes or enmity with anyone. The house owner last saw her April 29, after which she was not seen, suggesting the incident may have occurred around that time.

Police said the room door was broken open before the body was recovered, and foul play has not been ruled out entirely. However, a conclusive finding will depend on the post-mortem report.