Khurda: Two persons, including a paediatrician, suffered bullet injuries as masked miscreants opened fire at them at a clinic in Badasankha area here, Sunday.

According to sources, the incident occurred at 6.30pm when the paediatrician—Manas Das, in his 50s—was attending to patients at his clinic.

“Two bike-borne men reached the spot, parked the vehicle and entered the clinic. Before anyone could realise, the masked men pulled out a gun and opened fire at Das,” said a source.

When medicine shop owner Krushna Chandra Sahu entered the clinic after hearing the screams, the attackers also fired at him before fleeing the spot.

The profusely bleeding duo, who sustained bullet injuries on their chest, was rushed to the district headquarters hospital here. However, they were later shifted to a private healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar. Their condition is stated to be critical, said a source.

On the other hand, Khurda superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Pratap Swain carried out investigation at the spot. Police said they were examining the footage of the CCTVs installed at the clinic.