Angul: Four masked robbers allegedly looted cash worth Rs. 10 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 500 gram from the house of an employee of Nalco at Jiranga village under Nalco police station in Angul district, Thursday.

According to sources, Vikram Sahoo, a contractual employee of Nalco was out of the city due to some official work. However, Sahoo’s sister was present at his home. When Sahoo’s sister was sleeping during the wee hours of Thursday, she heard some unusual sound in her room. When she woke up she found some masked miscreants in their house.

When she tried to call the police over the phone, the miscreants sprayed anesthetic on her.

With Vikram’s sister unconscious, the miscreants swept the place clean and decamped with the cash and jewellery.

However, Vikram’s sister called him and said about the whole incident after she regained consciousness.

Vikram returned to his house and lodged an FIR at Nalco police station regarding the loot bid.

On being informed, cops reached the place and launched a manhunt for the miscreants and pressed sniffer dogs into service.

PNN