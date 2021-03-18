Cuttack: Barang police Thursday recovered a body from a playground in Naranpur village under Barang police limits in Cuttack district.

The police have identified the deceased as Tikina Swain, a resident of nearby Mundamuhana village who was a mason by profession.

It was some local people that first spotted the body lying on the verandah of a house in the playground. They immediately informed the police.

Later, a team from Barang police station reached the spot, recovered the body for post mortem and launched a probe.

While informing journalists, Cuttack Commissionerate Police Zone 4 ACP Satyaranjan Mallick said, “The deceased was a habitual drunkard. According to his family members, he had gone out of the house at about 6:00 pm Wednesday went and did not return at night. They came to know about the incident Thursday morning.”

“Except for an injury mark on his face, his body did not have any other injury marks. He might have fallen down somewhere or might have sustained injury from any other reasons. Yet we have requisitioned our scientific team and dog squad for the investigation,” added Mallick.

“We will scan the footage captured in the CCTVs installed by the shop owners along the stretch. On the basis of the post mortem report and CCTV visuals, we will proceed with our investigation,” the officer further informed.

The family members reported that he had no enemy and they suspect Tikina’s death to be a case of accidental death.

