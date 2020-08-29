Bhubaneswar: The state government and the Centre have planned to take up projects to make Sun Temple town Konark a world-class tourist destination.

The Union tourism ministry has included the Sun Temple in the list of iconic tourist destinations in India and planned to take up projects to make it a world-class tourist site. The ministry is in the process of engaging an agency for creating a master plan for the development of Konark, sources said.

The ministry will go for the holistic development of the site including the development of sustainable tourism infrastructure, robust operations & management plan, publicity & promotion and employment generation through community participation.

Similarly, the state tourism department plans to take up development of Chandrabhaga beach front during the current financial year. It is also in the process of identification of land parcels at Konark for development of hotel properties aiming at increasing tourist footfall at the location, they said. Besides, the works department has lined up infrastructure projects in the town. To avoid duplication of the project, the tourism department has urged the works department to share its planned projects in the town.