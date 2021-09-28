Puri: Balanga police station building in Puri district suffered heavy damage after a massive explosion took place inside the police station late Monday night.

The blast was so intense that roof and a portion of the building collapsed.

However, the policemen present at the police station at that time had a narrow escape. But many documents and furniture were gutted. Since it was nighttime, there were hardly any visitors in the police station. “Had it been daytime, visitors would have been there and the situation would have now been a different one,” some local people observed.

While the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the explosive materials seized by the police and kept at the police station could have caused the explosion.

After getting information about the incident, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and other senior officials reached the police station to take of the situation.

According to a source, an investigation has been launched to find out what caused the explosion.

