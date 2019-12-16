Purusottampur: As many as 50 houses of about 30 families were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Sunathar village under this block in Ganjam district at about 5 o’ clock Monday morning.

No casualty has been reported yet.

Since it was a wintery morning, people were fast asleep in their respective houses. They woke up to an uproar and after realizing that it was a fire outbreak, all rushed out of their houses, leaving behind their valuables.

On being informed, fire engines from Purusottampur fire station reached the village and doused the flame but by that time everything including paddy, rice, dal, clothes, furniture had reduced to ashes.

However, the reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained, it was learnt.

It being winter season and the families having lost their clothes and roofs from over their heads, locals have urged the administration to provide immediate help to the affected families. Meanwhile, Sunathar panchayat has pitched in with supplying cooked food to the people.

Purusottampur tehsildar Arun Kumar Nayak visited the spot and directed the revenue inspector to assess the loss of property due to the fire after holding discussions with affected people.

