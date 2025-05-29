Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: The Odisha Police Wednesday intensified security along the interstate boundary with Jharkhand and launched a massive search operation in K Balang police station area in Sundargarh district a day after Maoists looted a huge quantity of explosive materials used in stone mining. DGP YB Khurania, IG (Operations) Deepak Kumar, DIG Brijesh Rai, DIG Himansu Lal and other senior officials reached K Balang police station area and reviewed the situation after Maoists looted 200 packets of gelatin sticks which were being transported to a mine for blasting.

Though the police search team located the truck which was hijacked by the Red rebels in a jungle area close to Saranda forest bordering Jharkhand, there was no trace of the explosives, a police officer said. The Sundargarh district police have registered a case with K Balang police station suspecting Maoist involvement in the incident. There has been no trace of the stolen explosives. But the police have indication regarding the involvement of Maoists in the incident, another officer said. The truck’s driver told the police that the criminals took the name of Naxals.