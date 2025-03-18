We all have rough days at work, but some mishaps are so unbelievable that they end up going viral. A recently surfaced CCTV clip is the latest internet sensation, capturing a workplace accident that has left viewers both amused and horrified.

The viral video, shared by the X account ‘Blunder Incidents,’ has taken social media by storm, racking up over 1.4 million views and more than 6,000 likes. The footage, recorded outside a warehouse, shows a worker attempting to load a forklift (lift truck) onto a hand pallet truck. However, things quickly go south.

In an unfortunate miscalculation, the worker completely misses the target, causing the forklift to lurch forward uncontrollably. The machine rams straight into a parked car, its lift arms piercing through the vehicle like a hot knife through butter. While the damage to the car is extensive, the people standing nearby were lucky enough to escape unharmed.

Watch the viral video:



Since being uploaded, the video has been making the rounds on the internet, drawing a mix of humorous and cautionary reactions.

One user commented, “Just glad the guy didn’t get crushed.” Another quipped, “Your first day in a new job… and the manager’s car…”

Whether you need a laugh or a reminder to be extra careful at work, this viral video is one to watch. Just maybe not at work—especially if you operate heavy machinery!

PNN