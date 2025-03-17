A viral video has left the internet in stitches after capturing a man in Pakistan who bears a striking resemblance to billionaire Elon Musk. The clip, which has garnered widespread attention, shows the man casually enjoying a meal with friends, his uncanny similarity to the tech mogul sparking widespread reactions.

The man’s friends seemed to recognize his resemblance to Musk, with one of them playfully calling him “Elon.” The lookalike simply smiled, appearing amused by the moment.

The video was shared on X by the user ‘goharxaman,’ who captioned it, “Look at this doppelganger of @elonmusk in KPK, Pakistan. Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai.” The post quickly went viral, prompting a flood of reactions from amused social media users.

Watch the viral video:

Look at this doppelganger of @elonmusk is KPK, Pakistan 🇵🇰 Elon Musk Khan Yousafzai 😁#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/Btha6pWNM1 — Gohar Zaman – گوہر زمان (@goharxaman) March 14, 2025

One user commented under the viral video, “Elon Musk eating rice with his friends? Not seeing something like this was surely not on my 2025 Bingo card. We got a Pakistani Elon Musk before GTA 6! Great.”

PNN