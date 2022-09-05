New Delhi: Global payments and technology company ‘Mastercard’ replaced India’s mobile payment app company PayTM as BCCI’s title sponsors for all international matches at home as well the domestic tournaments. The change was imminent after PayTm had elaborate discussions with the BCCI mandarins on transfer of sponsorship rights.

“Mastercard will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home grounds, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organised by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (under-19 and under-23) matches held in India,” a BCCI release stated Monday.

“Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a stepping stone towards making India a strong international side,” stated BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Secretary Jay Shah on his part said: “We are in for an exciting period in Indian cricket as we have Australia and South Africa coming over for white ball series before the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year.”

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been an ambassador for Mastercard for over four years, said, “I am thrilled that Mastercard is sponsoring all the home cricket matches of the BCCI, and especially the domestic, junior and women’s cricket. The Ranji and junior players of today will play for the country tomorrow and continue to embody the pride of 1.3 billion Indians.”