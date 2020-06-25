Bhubaneswar: The results of Matric examination will be declared by July last week, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Thursday.

Dash said that evaluation of answer sheets will be done with by June 30 and the results be announced by July last week.

The evaluation of plus two examination answer sheets is underway at about 400 centres.

Earlier, in view of the weekend shutdown in June, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha had decided to suspend the evaluation of matric examination answer scripts on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts of Odisha namely Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir.

PNN