Cuttack: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2020 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will begin February 19 next year, an official said Tuesday.

The examinations will continue till March 2.

BSE controller of the examination Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said all streams of the matriculation examination like regular, ex-regular, correspondence, state open school certificate and madhyama (Sanskrit) will be held on different days between February 19 and March 2.

“The examinations for all papers will be held between 10am and 12.30pm every day, except for the mathematics paper. An additional 15-minute will be allotted to answer the Mathematics paper,” Mohanty said, adding this year there will be no multiple choice answer questions.

Over six-lakh students are expected to appear the state matriculation examinations this time in different streams, sources said.

The time-table for the examination notified by the BSE is as follows:

1st Sitting (10 AM To 12.30 PM)

February 19 (Wednesday): First Language

(Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu, Alt. English)

February 22 (Saturday): Second Language

(English, Hindi)

Env. & Population Edn (Only for Hearing Impaired Candidates)

February 24 (Monday): Third Language

(Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia, Parsi)

Time 10 AM to 11 AM

TLV Theory (For Deaf & Dumb Candidates only)

IT, RT, TT, TH, AG, MS, PL, BW, BF, HC, & EH (Only for candidates from Vocational stream).

February 26 (Wednesday): Mathematics

February 28 (Friday): Science

March 1 (Sunday): TLV (Practical) (10 AM to 12 Noon)

Visual Art-(Practical) 3rd Language

March 2 (Monday): Social Science

2nd Sitting (2 PM To 04.30 PM)

February 19 (Wednesday): Paper-I (VOD) Sanskruta Vyakarana O Darshan

February 20 (Thursday): Paper-II (SHA) Sanskruta Sahityam

February 22 (Saturday): Paper III (KKJ/AVJ) Prayogatmaka Sanskruta

February 24 (Monday): Paper IV (MOR/MHN) Matrubhasa (Odia/Hindi)

February 25 (Tuesday): Paper V (MTH) Mathematics

February 26 (Wednesday): Paper VI Science

February 27 (Thurday): Paper VII Social Science

February 28 (Friday): Paper VIII English