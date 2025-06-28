Los Angeles: Director Matt Reeves has good news for all DC fans. The future of the highly anticipated The Batman sequel now seems to have got a definite shape.

Writer-director Matt Reeves shared a photo of the completed script after several delays, reports Variety’.

The script for the film has been completed. “Partners in Crime (Fighters)”, Reeves wrote on Instagram with co-writer Mattson Tomlin. The first page of the script is blurred out, but it is very clear a Batman logo at the top.

As per ‘Variety’, it’s been a long wait for an update on The Batman Part II, which was originally announced in April 2022, a month after the original Robert Pattinson blockbuster soared into theaters. After several delays, the sequel is now scheduled for October 1, 2027, five and a half years after the original made more than $772 million at the global box office.

The news comes just a couple of weeks ahead of the big-screen debut of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe with Superman. Gunn addressed DC fans’ online outrage over ‘The Batman Part II’ script delay in a recent interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

“Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it”, Gunn said. “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you anything because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does”.

“I am irritated by people. I mean, it’s just that thing people don’t need to be entitled about. It’s going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay. And Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay”, he added.