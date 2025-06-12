An Air India flight bound for London crashed Thursday shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat, following the issuance of a “Mayday” distress call, aviation authorities said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the Boeing 787, operating as Flight AI 171, departed from runway 23 at 1:39 p.m. local time en route to London Gatwick Airport. The aircraft carried 242 people, including two pilots, 10 cabin crew members and 232 passengers.

Terrifying final moments of Air India Flight AI 171 crashing into a residential area in Ahmedabad today. Clearly catastrophic loss of lift. Details awaited.

The DGCA said the aircraft did not receive any response from air traffic control after the distress signal was sent. A “Mayday” call is an internationally recognised emergency procedure indicating a life-threatening situation.

There was no immediate information available on casualties.

A 17-second video circulating online showed the aircraft crashing into a residential area, with visuals of thick black smoke rising from the vicinity of the airport. At least two dozen ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and local police diverted traffic away from the area.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had logged 8,200 flying hours, was commanding the flight, according to the DGCA. First Officer Clive Kundar had 1,100 hours of flying experience. Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar told NDTV the aircraft suffered a catastrophic failure to achieve lift at a low altitude of just 825 feet.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the situation and has directed aviation and emergency agencies to take coordinated and swift action.

In a statement, Air India said 169 of the passengers were Indian nationals, along with 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. The airline said injured passengers were being taken to nearby hospitals and that it had activated a dedicated passenger helpline at 1800-5691-444.

“Air India is extending its full cooperation to authorities investigating the incident,” the airline said.

