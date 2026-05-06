Hyderabad: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat in their Indian Premier League match here Wednesday.

For Punjab, Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson come in.

The hosts have brought back Nitish Kumar Reddy, who replaces Aniket Verma.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga and Sakib Hussain.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.