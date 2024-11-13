Bhubaneswar: In order to further strengthen the relationship of the two sister cities in areas of culture, technology and student exchange programmes, a team of delegates from Cupertino, USA led by Mayor Sheila Mohan, City Manager Pamela Wu, Reena Patnaik and Mahesh Pakala visited Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) here recently.

In the year 2012, Cupertino and Bhubaneswar officially got approved as sister city and a memorandum of understanding was signed by former Cupertino Mayor Gilbert Wong and then BMC Mayor.

“Cupertino is proud to have Bhubaneswar as its sister city. It is a platform to exchange ideas, culture and education. In the future, the bond needs to be strengthened,” Mohan said.

“The meeting is a welcoming step taken by the cities for exchange of ideas and culture. It will also be an impetus for developing our tourism,” BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said.

Earlier, the delegates were accorded a warm welcome by BMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil and Mayor Das. In a meeting held on the occasion, Patil and Das explained the delegates all aspects of municipal administration.