Baripada: Akshita Manjari Bhanj Deo, a scion of the Mayurbhanj royal family, has been appointed as the Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia, one of the world’s leading travel magazines. Akshita began her tenure Monday at the magazine’s office in Bangkok. She is recognised as the youngest Editor-in-chief of this prestigious magazine and the first Odia to hold this position. This information has been provided by Asia’s leading media company BurdaLuxury’s headquarters in Orlando, Florida (US).

Bhanj Deo is the youngest daughter of Maharaja Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo and Maharani Rashmi Rajyalakshmi Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj. After completing her primary education at La Martiniere School in Kolkata, Akshita pursued her high school education at United World College in Singapore. She then obtained her postgraduate degree in Political Science and Human Rights from Bard College in the USA. After completing her studies, she worked as a brand ambassador for a global fashion company in New York for six years. During her time in New York, she also collaborated with British MP David Miliband through the International Rescue Committee, working for almost three years to aid those affected by the Syrian war. Later, she returned to India and along with her sister Mrinalika Manjari Bhanj Deo, opened a boutique hotel in their ancestral palace in Baripada, known as Belgadia Palace. In the meantime, she has drawn global attention to Mayurbhanj by featuring it in various international platforms and publications.

Due to her efforts, Mayurbhanj was listed among the world’s top 50 destinations for tourists by the renowned Time magazine. Akshita has been striving to popularise Mayurbhanj’s art, culture, tourism, handicrafts and handloom both domestically and internationally, achieving significant success in this regard. Additionally, she and her family have established the Mayurbhanj Foundation undertaking various social initiatives. She has also been working with the Future Star Sports Academy to promote rugby in Mayurbhanj and has been actively supporting and protecting the district’s historical sites and Similipal’s security and preservation. Her efforts have garnered widespread appreciation across the district and the state.