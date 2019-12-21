Baripda: Tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district is likely to see a development boom as Rs 2000 crore will be provided to the district from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC). This was revealed by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, who visited the district Friday.

The fund will be spent on developing infrastructure for drinking water, education, health and other sectors. Rs 250 crore will be earmarked from this fund to the health sector. Tripathy said the state government is giving a lot of importance to development of roads in the district while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called a meeting with NHAI officials and some other companies for the purpose.

The Chief Secretary added that apart from agriculture, there is a need for boosting horticulture, fishery and other cash crops to augment the income of farmers.

He added that all welfare programs of the state government are being implemented properly in the district as the 5T system has been put in place.

After arriving at Baripada, Tripathy left for Jashipur and Bangiriposi blocks where he reviewed progress of various projects and schemes.

At Baripada, he visited Adruta Children Home where he shared meals with children. Later, he visited PRM Medical College and Hospital where he interacted with patients and their relatives about various healthcare services.

He was accompanied by Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SP PS Purusottamdas and district level officials.