Baripada: Many residents of Sagarsahi village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj staged a blockade on Udala-Thakurmunda road Thursday after they received electricity bill of a whopping amount.

A source said, the residents blocked the road at Patharakhani Square alleging that there is no electricity connection in Sagarsahi village. The agitators shouted slogans against the government holding placards in their hands and demanding power supply to their village soon.

“Even after 75 years of independence, power supply is yet to reach Sagarsahi village. A utility pole was installed in the village around one and half years ago. However, electricity is yet to be supplied and the villagers have been living in darkness,” an agitator lamented.

Villagers had earlier brought the matter to the knowledge of concerned authorities. They ran from pillar to post, but their problem was not addressed and the villagers then decided to protest on the road.

On the other hand, vehicular movement was completely disrupted on the road for hours due to the blockade. On being informed, Kaptipada police reached the site and hold discussions with the agitators.

Power distribution company authorities were called to the agitation site and they assured Sagarsahi villagers to resolve their issues pertaining to the pending electricity supply and undue bills within a month.

PNN