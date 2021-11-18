Cuttack: The bodies of a woman and her eight-year-old son were found floating in a pond under mysterious circumstances Thursday near Purunasatanga village under Krushnaprasad panchayat in Niali block of Cuttack district.

The deceased woman was identified as Rita Mishra and her minor son as Ranjit. The mother-son duo had gone out to visit Biswanath temple early in the morning. However, their bodies were spotted by some locals.

A source said that the woman had come to her paternal house at Purunasatanga few days ago. The mother and her son went to take bath in the village pond. Later, both of them slipped into deep water and drowned.

On being informed by some locals about the incident, Niali police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of death, an official informed.

PNN