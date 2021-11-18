Nayagarh/Bolangir: Separate teams of Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids Thursday on the residence and properties linked to an assistant engineer at Ranpur area in Nayagarh district.

A source said that raids were conducted as the engineer identified as Rushinath Baral allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Baral works in Ranpur rural development (RD) division in the district.

The Vigilance teams led by four DSPs, eight Inspectors and several subordinate staff started searches at four different places of Khurda, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal districts. A residential plot, a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler and cash amounting to Rs 1,30,000 have been unearthed so far.

The raids were still underway at the time of filing this report.

In another incident, simultaneous raids were conducted Thursday at three different places linked to a head clerk working in Sonepur sub-collector’s office in Subarnapur district.

The head clerk was identified as Ramesh Prasad Nag who resides in Bolangir town.

According to an official, the three places were raided by Vigilance sleuths over DA charges against Nag. Raids are still underway at two ancestral houses in Shantipada and Talapalipada areas of Bolangir town and the office of the head clerk.

Vigilance sleuths from Bolangir, Subarnapur and Sambalpur divisions have been conducting the raids.

Gold ornaments, cash and important documents have been seized so far. It was ascertained during the raids that Nag has kept more gold ornaments in his bank locker, the official said.

PNN