Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 229 new Covid-19 cases, of which 29 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,46,317. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,616.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,386 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Khurda, Puri and Sundargarh districts reported one (01) death each.

Out of the 229 new infections, 133 were reported from quarantine centres while 96 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 226 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 113 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 18 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (6), Bhadrak (3), Bolangir (1), Deogarh (1), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (6), Jharsuguda (2), Kendrapara (4), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (11), Nayagarh (1), Puri (3), Sambalpur (13) and Sundargarh (8).

The State Pool reported 28 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,30,64,143 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 267.

