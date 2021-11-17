Nayagarh: In the absence of surveillance by Nayagarh administration, illegal mining of black granite goes on unabated in the district, locals have alleged.

The district administration seems to be having no control over illegal excavation and blasting resulting in huge loss of revenue. Even if there is a limit for mining 1,980 cubic metres in a year, the mafias are excavating more than the fixed limit, locals added.

On the other hand, the nearby villagers have been suffering due to blast-induced tremors in the region.

There is a provision for verification and measurement of the mines at least once every three months. Irregularities are mounting day by day as raids are not being carried out and mafias are being indirectly patronised. As many as 15 black granite mines have been leased out.

According to information obtained from the regional branch of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in Berhampur through an RTI application, the 15 leased out black granite mines include two namely Chhanchunia and Chhapari Poilima at Kotagada area under Ranapur tehsil limits, Tangara and Dhabalai under Odagaon tehsil limits, Baraganda under Khandapara tehsil, Bhatagada, Dimiritadi, Gunthapaju and Poibada under Dasapalla tehsil and Bhokilapada and Gopalprasad at Kasia hill under Bhapur tehsil, respectively.

Tangara mine near Puania under Odagaon tehsil in the district was leased out for mining on an area of 1.75 acre. Allegedly, the lessee has been mining at places other than the permitted location and mining around 4,000 to 5,000 cubic metres in a month.

On being contacted, Nayagarh Sub-Collector Lagnajit Rout said, “The tehsildars concerned have been instructed to carry out raids and take actions as per government norms. If any allegation of irregularity will be made before us by anyone, raids will be immediately conducted and appropriate legal steps will be taken accordingly.”

PNN