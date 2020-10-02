Baripada: Amid COVID-19 outbreak in the state followed by a series of lockdowns, craftsman Samarendra Behera used his creativity and imagination to eke out a living and has become self-reliant.

After lockdowns started, Samarendra went back from his workplace in Kendrapara district to his native place Agada village under Betanoti block in Mayurbhanj district and started making exquisite craft items with bamboo as well as coconut shells.

Also read: OJEE 2020 examination schedule announced for aspirants

“People throw away the shells of coconut after use. By recycling the wastes, I cut and polished those and gave different shapes. I carved out teacups from coconut shells and posted the pictures on social media. After seeing my pictures, people from several districts of the state demanded those items. Presently, I am getting orders from outside states such as Assam, Telangana and Karnataka. The teacups are good looking and environment-friendly,” the man said.

Setting an example for young men and women who want to become self-reliant, the 26-year-old craftsman said, “We can recycle waste products in a creative way.”

Earlier, Samarendra had been imparting training to art and craft students at a private college in Kendrapara district.

“I was not getting a good salary at the art college. My family also had been suffering a financial crunch over past six months, owing to the lockdowns. I thought of doing something innovative at home during the lockdown. Then I started doing different designs of teacups and home decor products with the help of coconut shells and bamboo,” Samarendra said.

“If the unemployed youth get proper training on this craftwork, they can earn from home and become self-reliant. Thousands of youths can eke out their living from this,” he added.

Bamboos are available in plenty in Mayurbhanj district. “I wish to open a craft school of my own and teach on bamboo and coconut shell works. A piece of bamboo costs about Rs 150, whereas after being used it can fetch around Rs 2,500,” Samarendra asserted.

Samarendra sells each bamboo-made cup for Rs 250 and coconut shell cup for Rs 200.

Notably, Samarendra did his degree in Balasore Art and Craft College on Visual Art. He has also done his PG in Utkal University of Culture.

PNN