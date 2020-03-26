Sambalpur: Livelihoods of more than 2 lakh construction workers face uncertainty as they stand to suffer huge financial losses after the 21-day lockdown declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday.

Bijay Mohanty, president of the Hind Mazdoor Sangh, Gokul Meher, general secretary of the Odisha Nirman Mazdoor Sangha and Sanjit Mohanty, the convenor, urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, requesting them to provide financial assistance to them.

The letter reads, “Earning on a daily basis provides livelihood for the family and with that being cut off, survival have become a problem for the people. Amid this, also is the threat of the pandemic coronavirus. All works in the state has been suspended. Even outside the state, workers have left their jobs and returned home.”

Though the central and state government has taken steps to fight against coronavirus, however, it has a direct impact on families and individuals such as workers, labourers and daily wagers.

It is worth mentioning that more than 2 lakh construction workers are registered across the state, while more than 45,000 are registered in Sambalpur district.

PNN