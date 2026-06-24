New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has integrated the General Trade Licence (GTL) system with its property tax portal, ending months of uncertainty among traders over the rollout of the new licensing mechanism, officials said Wednesday.

Under the system, operational from June 23, traders can now pay an extra 15 per cent on top of their annual property tax through the property tax portal and renew their trade licences. The payment receipt generated through the portal will be treated as the trade licence.

The property tax here refers to the tax owed on the premises where the business is operating.

“The General Trade Licence fee shall be charged at the rate of 15 per cent of the property tax payable, and the online payment receipt generated through the portal will itself be treated as the trade licence,” the statement read.

The move comes months after traders had flagged delays in implementing the integration despite the April 30 deadline for trade licence renewals.

In December last year, the MCD House approved a proposal to link general trade and storage licences with the property tax system. Under the plan, the license fee is to be fixed at 15 per cent of the applicable property tax and paid along with the annual property tax.

However, the system was not operational when the renewal cycle began in April, resulting in traders continuing with the old licensing process to avoid penalties.

“The deadline remained until April 30, and the new system was not in place. Traders had no option but to follow the old process,” Nitin Gupta, president of the Kamla Nagar Market Association, had told PTI earlier.

Traders had said that the new mechanism would lower compliance costs for many establishments.

MCD officials attributed the delay to procedural issues, including questions over whether the licence fee should be paid by the property owner, occupier or business operator, and how such payments would be linked through a single portal login.

According to official data, the MCD issued 43,178 trade licences between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, generating revenue of Rs 118.03 crore. The City Zone recorded the highest revenue at Rs 15.70 crore from 3,634 licences, followed by the South Zone with Rs 13.12 crore from 3,826 licences.

The civic body said the integration is aimed at promoting ease of doing business and reducing procedural requirements for traders across the capital.